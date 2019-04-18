Cat rescue needs help during kitten season

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It's kitten season! That may seem like a sweet thing, but for feral cats and their litters, it can mean danger.

One local rescue said mother cats are giving birth in rapid numbers and the organization is stretched thin this year.

Volunteers with the non-profit 'It's Meow or Never' cat rescue said they regularly spend hours outside at night humanely trapping strays so they can be neutered.

"Currently I have seven kittens and a mom," said Heather Clemons, who is fostering a litter. "It definitely makes your heart warmer to know that you are helping a creature that needs your help."

Clemons said fostering takes a lot of work, but in the end, it is worth it. Two of the babies in Clemons' litter are orphans who were taken in by the mother cat.

"If they're really small, they have a 50/50 chance of making it," Jen Dickinson said.

Dickinson is a trapper with the organization. She said they are slammed.

"We get about 60 calls a day about cats. About 30 of those right now are for kittens," she said. "We need fosters badly, for all these kittens that are born every day."

The organization filled up with rescues from areas ravaged after Hurricane Michael and, since adult cats are harder to adopt out, they are having a hard time helping the kittens this Spring. In addition, Dickinson said many of the rescued kittens have health issues.

"We have several that have bad eyes or bad teeth," she said.

Another danger is that the kittens can be curious and wander off and be hit by a car, or left unprotected if something happened to the mother.

If you are ever to encounter a litter of stray kittens, Dickinson recommends that you leave them alone to wait and see if the mother returns, because separating the mother from the litter can be lethal.

IMON operates off of small grants and donations. They will be holding a 'Kitty Shower' on Saturday, May 4 during the downtown market. You can connect with them on Facebook or on on their website.