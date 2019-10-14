Cat reunited with family after going missing in March 2018

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV

October 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- It was an unbelievable reunion in Tallahassee on Monday. One that connected a family with their furry feline after a year and a half apart.

"Come here Bella. Hi sweetheart, do you remember me? It's been a year and a half," said Beth Orr.

It was a moment she said she never expected.

"I didn't think there was hope," she told WCTV's Katie Kaplan.

Bella had been found by chance more than a year after the disappeared from the family's Crawfordville home in March 2018.

"One night when I was letting my dog out, she must have thought, 'Well, I'm going out with her,'" she said. "It was horrible. It was every day looking and calling, Not getting any calls."

Orr said the family searched for the house cat for months, canvasing the neighborhood, posting flyers and calling area shelters until eventually they decided it was time to move on.

"To have to break it to your son, 'I don't think she's coming back,' it was devastating," she said.

The cat had been adopted from the Tallahassee Animal Shelter as a birthday gift for her son less than a year before she went missing. They eventually adopted a new cat, but on Monday morning the phone call came out of the blue.

"It was crazy, just disbelief," Orr said.

On Sunday night, Lorrie Steele landed at Tallahassee International Airport. As she walked to her car, she heard Bella meow in the parking lot of Tallahassee International Airport.

"I wasn't going to leave her there," she said.

Steele is a volunteer with the local non-profit called, 'It's Meow or Never for Ferals'(IMON). The experience cat trapper lured Bella to her car with food and took her home. She took Bella to the vet to be scanned for a microchip first thing in the morning.

"I think for me , the overall message is how important it is that we chip our animals and keep up to date with our chips," Steele said.

"It's proof that it works," added Orr.

Orr said that Bella was "doing well" with the family at home Monday night. IMON encourages every cat and dog owner tot get their animals chipped and to make sure the information on file for the chip is updated. On the first Tuesday of every month, Tallahassee Animal Services hosts a clinic that offers microchips and rabies vaccinations to all pet owners.

