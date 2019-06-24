Cat survives full laundry cycle while trapped in owner’s washing machine

A 1-year-old cat is recovering after he climbed inside his owner’s washing machine and underwent a full 35-minute laundry cycle.

Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff says she typically checks to make sure none of her three cats are in the washer and dryer when she does laundry, but last week, she forgot.

When the cycle finished, Carroll-Kirchoff noticed the clothes were still dripping wet. She was just about to shut the door again when she spotted a single white paw sticking out from the laundry.

Her cat, 1-year-old Felix, had somehow found his way inside the washer.

The family immediately rushed Felix to an emergency veterinarian. He temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs.

But the 1-year-old is doing better now, even as he remains on oxygen. He can see again and has started eating. The vets are expecting a full recovery.

Carroll-Kirchoff says she’ll never forgive herself for what happened.

"I've been in shock the last few days," she said. "I mean, this is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

The family started a GoFundMe to offset Felix’s medical costs. So far, it’s raised nearly $10,000.

