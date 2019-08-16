Caught in the act: Raccoon gets trapped while raiding Florida high school vending machine

By  | 
Updated: Fri 2:41 PM, Aug 16, 2019

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Busted.

The raccoon got stuck inside the vending in its search for potato chips and fruit snacks. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A raccoon got caught red-handed trying to pilfer a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.

Trash pandas apparently love fruit snacks, cookies and potato chips just as much as students.

The little critter might have gotten away with a nice haul of goodies if the door hadn’t closed behind it.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Deltona Animal Control rolled the vending machine out to a grassy area and released the “suspect.”

“He's off to his next adventure,” the Facebook post said.

Hopefully, he’s not a repeat offender.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.


 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus