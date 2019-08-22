Caught on camera: Philadelphia police search for piggy bank bandit

Philadelphia police are looking for two burglars who broke into a home early Thursday and stole change from a boy's piggy bank.

Surveillance video captured a suspect allegedly stealing from a boy's piggy bank during a burglary in Philadelphia. (Source: KYW/CNN)

The crime was caught on camera neighbors think the same suspects may have also tried to break into their homes recently.

The video shows the bold burglar wielding a flashlight inside the home around 2:45 Thursday morning. He just stumbled across a child's piggy bank and tried to see if there was money inside.

You can hear the change rattle as the man appears to take the money out of it.

Jordana Astrologo, her boyfriend and her son were sleeping upstairs at the time, not knowing the two burglars were downstairs in her kitchen. She noticed the room disarray later in the morning and checked her security camera. She found the unknown men in her home, one of whom wiped his fingerprints off the piggy bank.

“You know you're doing something wrong. You're trying not to get caught,” said Astrologo.

The piggy bank belongs to her son who was saving for a trip to Dave and Buster's. She's not sure how much of her little boy's money was taken.

“It’s really disturbing,” she said.

Neighbor Kenneth Mitchell says he recently noticed his screen was tampered with, so he also looked at his security system. He saw a man who resembled the piggy bank burglar.

“My screen was ajar from the window. It was out,” said Mitchell. "He might have had the same features as the guy who was trying to get into my house."

A third neighbor says a similar looking man broke into her house in May. Philadelphia police could not say if the three incidents are related, but officers say in order to deter criminals, it's a good idea to put extra lighting in all points of entry in your home.

"Whether it's front door, back door, windows, wherever you think it's a point of entry,” said Capt. Sekou Kenebrew.

Police also say it’s a good idea to have lights that automatically turn on when they sense movement because that could scare a burglar off.

Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.