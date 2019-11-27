Caught on camera: Speedy Mart thief punches manager in the face

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a suspect who punched a Speedy Mart manager in the face after he was confronted for stealing items from the store on Sunday.

According to deputies, two males entered the Speedy Mart on Jackson Bluff around 6 p.m. Sunday and left without paying for some items. When the manager tried to stop them, one of the males punched him in the face.

The incident was caught on camera, and the sheriff's office shared it to its Facebook page Thursday evening.

If you know the suspects in the video, contact the sheriff's office at 850-606-3300 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

