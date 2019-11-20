Caught on camera: TPD looking for New Covenant Church burglar

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary at New Covenant Church that happened on November 7. The department released surveillance video of the burglary at 548 Bradford Road on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect was able to get inside the church through a window, but ran away when the alarm went off.

If you have any information on this case or can identify the suspect, call the investigator on this case at 850-891-4552.

