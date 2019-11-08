Caught on video: Man breaks through wall to rob deli

Police said they’re looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video breaking through a wall to rob a deli in New Jersey.

Police say surveillance video shows a thief breaking through a wall to rob a deli in New Jersey. (Source: WCBS/Sweet Cheese Deli/CNN)

Sweet Cheese Deli store manager Angie Tavarez arrived to find the hole around 5 a.m. Thursday.

“I just panicked,” Tavarez said. “I called my boss and I told him what happened. I came in and saw the ruckus that was happening, the hole in the wall. I didn’t know what happened after that.”

Video shows the burglar crawling inside the deli through the hole he punched in the back wall.

The burglar looks up toward the camera as he calmly takes money out of registers and puts it in his pockets.

The man then walks away and crawls back through the hole.

Police said the suspect had somehow broken into the vacant storefront on the other side of the wall before punching and cutting his way into the deli.

Authorities said he made off with $2,000.

Employees said the deli is a destination spot for hundreds of Paterson customers every day, and they wonder if they’ve served the suspect in the past.

The manager plans to have the hole fixed and an upgraded security system installed soon.

