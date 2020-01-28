Cayman Islands retiree from Tallahassee gives insight on earthquake

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The tremors of a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit between Cuba and Jamaica shook the Cayman Islands Tuesday afternoon.

In fact, a warning the Pacific Tsunami Warning center issued for possible "hazardous tsunami waves" included parts of the Caymans, but the warning was later withdrawn.

Bob Stuke, who is from Tallahassee, is retired and lives in the Caymans. He spoke to WCTV over the phone during our 6 p.m. show Tuesday. He also sent us video from his point of view during the quake.

The video was taken from a friend's yard. It shows the new water holding tanks. The shocks were so powerful, you can see water sloshing out of the top.

Stuke's pool lost two feet of water during the tremors. He says sink holes are emerging on the island, causing some structures to be uninhabitable.

He has not heard of any injuries. He believes since some of the new construction on the islands is hurricane-proof, those buildings were able to withstand the power of the earthquake.

