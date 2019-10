By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has closed Centerville Road from Betton Road to Woodgate Way due to fallen trees and power lines.

Officials say the area will be closed for several hours and are urging motorists to stay away from the area. TPD says they will send notification once roadways are clear.