Centreville Road closure through June 21st

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Drivers on Centreville Road will encounter single lane closures from Monday through Friday, June 21st, in the area of Hickory Ridge Road.

The closure is about 1,500 feet.

The City of Tallahassee is working on wastewater in the area, after a leak in December of 2017.

"The project will be replacing a portion of aging wastewater main," said Jarrod Whitaker, the project manager. "It's a necessary improvement to ensure long-term system reliability, as well as protect the environment.

Although this will be the only time of weekday closures, the road will be closed on weekends for the majority of the summer, beginning June 22nd.

Whitaker said the road is expected to be closed from sunrise on Saturday mornings through sunset on Sundays, through August 5th. The weekend of the Fourth of July will be an exception.