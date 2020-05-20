Chad Johnson leaves workers $1K tip at reopened Florida restaurant

By: Shanna McCarriston | CBS Sports

Retired wide receiver Chad Johnson is being generous towards restaurant workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The former NFL star left $1,000 on a $37 bill at recently reopened Havana's Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City on Monday and left a thoughtful note for the waiter as well:

"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU."

The former NFL star tweeted a photo of the slip with the caption, "Proverbs 11:25." The Bible verse reads, "a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

The Cuban restaurant was grateful for his generosity, and posted about his visit and tip on their Facebook page.

"We would like to thank Chad "Ocho Cinco"Johnson for his continued patronage," the establishment wrote. "We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has started reopening the state, but when it comes to restaurants the dine-in capacity must be limited to 25%. This can clearly be stressful for essential workers -- like those who worked at restaurants -- and Johnson showed his appreciation in a heartwarming way.