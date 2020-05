By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival has officially been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival posted to their Facebook page the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The festival says they are looking forward to celebrating and sharing fine art in April of 2021.

The event was originally postponed to late June.