Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place in Tallahassee this weekend

By: Christen Hyde | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Several events are on tap in Tallahassee this weekend, making it a busy one in the capital city.

One of those events is the 19th Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival, hosted by the LeMoyne Center for the Visual Arts.

The art festival is known for drawing in huge crowds from near and far. The festival features one-of-a-kind artwork, live performances, a downtown market and interactive art experiences the entire family can enjoy.

The Chain of Parks Art Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday's festivities will end with a concert at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the festival will go to the LeMoyne Center to provide art education to the community.