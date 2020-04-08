Chance of severe weather for Easter Sunday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A storm system may pose a threat for rain and thunderstorms on Easter Sunday, with the potential for a few to produce damaging winds and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WCTV viewing area under a threat of severe weather threat for Sunday through Sunday night.

Guidance models have been hinting of a storm system to develop and move through the South during the Easter weekend. This system would bring along with it decent upper-level features, along with a low-level jet to help increase wind shear, which is an ingredient to develop supercell thunderstorms.

Deep moisture, especially in the lower levels, and warm air at the surface will also be another ingredient for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather - tornadoes, damaging winds and hail - are possible.

The remaining issue is the timing of arrival of a squall line, since the American GFS and European models differ. The Euro model is moving the storm system slower than the GFS, bringing a squall line though the viewing area Sunday night instead of Sunday afternoon.

Details in the forecast are subject to change as the event nears; therefore, it's important to monitor the forecast over the next few days.

Be sure to download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app to receive updates from the weather team along with any watches and warnings.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.