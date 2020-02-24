Leon County considers defunding COCA, moving operations in-house

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A change in funding for a local arts non-profit may be approaching as Leon County looks at the possibility of moving grant distribution for local art groups in house, de-funding the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA.

Leon County's five-year agreement with COCA expired in September of 2019. Tuesday's agenda item has multiple options, one of which being the art grant distribution under the county umbrella.

County leaders tell WCTV it's all about making sure county money is being spent in the best way possible.

County Commissioner Bryan Desloge says the agenda item is not a referendum on whether Leon County supports the arts.

"As a county, we probably as a percentage spend more money than every other county in the state. We're way up the food chain in that," Desloge said. "And nobody wants to change that. What I think we're looking at is the money being spent as efficiently as it could be."

COCA is a pass-through organization, distributing grants to local groups. The organization features local art inside of City Hall and the airport and helps local artists and groups advertise and market themselves.

According to COCA's website, it is a "non-profit organization that serves as the facilitator and voice for the arts and cultural industry."

The website also says COCA is a cultural industry partner to government entities, and that it "provides information and promotes the arts and culture to both citizens and visitors."

Not only does the group distribute grants, but it also advertises, provides marketing assistance, and artist Visa support. COCA also facilitates the Art in Public Places program, displaying local art in City Hall and in the Tallahassee International Airport.

The non-profit has operated in Tallahassee and Leon County since 1985.

Leon County Commissioners are given the option of moving COCA's grant distribution into the County's Tourism Department.

"To see an option on the agenda that would potentially not only pull funding, grants funding away from COCA, and local arts agency designation and move that under tourism was quite surprising," said Kathleen Spehar.

Spehar is the Executive Director of COCA; she says the non-profit does much more than tourism. She says the loss of grant money would hurt the group's ability to help the local art community.

"That piece would then be removed from what we can offer the community which would really disrupt what's happening," said Spehar.

Leon County has previously brought outside operations under the government umbrellas.

"Years ago we had a convention and visitors bureau that we basically had outsourced a lot of that. They had a huge group of employees, we said we can do it better in house. We do it in house," said Desloge.

Desloge says bringing the operations in-house could also streamline the grant process.

"Could we grant funds out to cultural organizations as an in-house operation as opposed to handing it off to another entity who grants it out? I think we could. We do it with sports, we do it with other type of things, whether or not it's the most appropriate thing, that'll be tomorrow's discussion," said Desloge.

Although Leon County provided 82% of COCA's budget in 2019 (a total of about 1.3 million dollars), COCA is a 501C-3 organization, which allows the group to solicit and use outside funding as well.

Bringing the operations under the purview of the County could eliminate that opportunity.

"There would actually be issues with this kind of merger idea or the idea of the County actually just taking over the local arts agency distributions," said Spehar.

