Advertisement

Changes to college baseball schedule proposed

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: May. 21, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The start of the college baseball season could be shifted to March if a new proposal passes.

According to D1Baseball.com, the new proposal would shift the NCAA Tournament to an early July start, as well as a mid-July start for the College World Series.

D1Baseball.com reports a five-coach panel recommended the changes in hopes of putting the sport in financial stability for the future; many northern schools spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on travel early in the season, and attendance at most schools is down in the months of February and March.

In order to pass, the proposal needs approval from the other Division I coaches, as well as approval from the highest levels of the NCAA.

Neither Seminoles head coach Mike Martin, Jr. nor Rattlers skipper Jamey Shouppe are on the five-coach panel that recommended the changes.

Latest News

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

College

Student athletes in Florida to get paid for their likeness

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that student athletes will be able to receive compensation for their images in commercial products.

College

FAMU AD: 'All indications look like' homecoming will happen

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Former FAMU Administrator Vaughn Wilson on move to the SWAC

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Former FAMU Sports Information Director and Administrator Vaughn Wilson chats with WCTV Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly about the Rattlers' move from the MEAC to the SWAC

College

FAMU righty Coleman to compete in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational over weekend

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida A&M right handed pitcher Kyle Coleman will compete in this weekends Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

College

FAMU Board of Trustees approves move to SWAC

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida A&M Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the university to leave the MEAC conference and join the SWAC Conference.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Florida A&M Special Committee on Athletics votes to exit MEAC, join SWAC in 2021

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida A&M's Special Committee on Athletics has voted to exit the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference, effective the summer of 2021.

College

FSU outlines guidelines for return to summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
The Florida State athletic department has laid out the guidelines for voluntary summer football workouts, which began on Monday.

College

FAMU golf coach Rice reflects on Hall of Fame honor

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida A&M men's golf coach Mike Rice says it was an honor to be apart of the school's 2020 Hall of Fame class.