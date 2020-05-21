Changes to college baseball schedule proposed

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The start of the college baseball season could be shifted to March if a new proposal passes.

According to D1Baseball.com, the new proposal would shift the NCAA Tournament to an early July start, as well as a mid-July start for the College World Series.

D1Baseball.com reports a five-coach panel recommended the changes in hopes of putting the sport in financial stability for the future; many northern schools spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on travel early in the season, and attendance at most schools is down in the months of February and March.

In order to pass, the proposal needs approval from the other Division I coaches, as well as approval from the highest levels of the NCAA.

Neither Seminoles head coach Mike Martin, Jr. nor Rattlers skipper Jamey Shouppe are on the five-coach panel that recommended the changes.