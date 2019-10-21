Charges dropped against mother in Wakulla abuse case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Prosecutors are dropping charges against a woman accused in connection with the abuse and neglect of her adopted daughters.

Assistant State Attorney Brian Miller says he plans to dismiss the charges against Regina Ceska due to a lack of evidence.

The sheriff’s office arrested Ceska, along with her husband Mirko, in July. It came after their two daughters escaped from the family’s home on Lonnie Raker Lane near Crawfordville.

The women, adopted by the couple at age 11, say they had been physically and verbally abused for years, including beatings with metal rods, denial of food for days and regular sexual assault at the hands of Mirko Ceska.

Regina Ceska was charged with neglect of a disabled adult and failure to report child abuse. But Miller says it’s not clear whether prosecutors would have been able to prove what abuse Mrs. Ceska knew about in the home. Additionally, he says a doctor’s evaluation of Ceska’s daughters found, although the young women show deficits, they are not disabled under the statutory definition.

Miller says he’s waiting for the doctor's official report before filing to dismiss the charges.

Mirko Ceska is still facing charges. Miller says his case is still very much under investigation so he cannot comment further.

The Ceskas have been free on pre-trial release and under GPS monitoring since soon after their arrest.

Officials say the Ceskas were "doomsday preppers," having livestock and large quantities of ammunition in hideaway locations.

The Ceskas had firearms stored in the walls and behind modified staircases, extensive food rations, 10+ cases of ammunition for various rifles and pistols and they had developed a self-sustaining property with sheep, hogs, a water storage area and solar power panels to survive off of the grid.

Detectives say the two young women have shown "deficits in functional and adaptive skills." Although they are now 22 years old, they have the mental capacity of an 11 or 12-year-old child, according to the detectives.

Documents say the two “cannot function on their own without support and supervision." The Wakulla County Sheriff's office says the women are now safe and out of harm’s way.

