Charitable donations on the decline

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- 'Tis the season for giving.

However, many non-profit organizations aren't seeing the donations they use to.

Charitable giving is on the decline for many organizations across the nation. The same is seen in our area as well.

The March of Dimes says they've seen a decrease in giving.

Ed Gines is over Senior Outreach Services at Elder Care Services in Tallahassee. "It's probably one of our most important programs," said Mark Baldino, the C.E.O. of Elder Care Services.

The information referral service helps seniors find assistance and resources. But the money funding Gines' salary has been cut.

"That puts us in another bit of a conundrum," Baldino said.

Baldino says Elder Care Services is losing $150,000 from the United Way of the Big Bend, $40,000 from a Century Link program. He says financial assistance from community donors is down 40% to 50%.

The organization's emergency food pantry solely relies on donations.

"We feed a lot of people. You take the food away and the people aren't going to survive. And I get a lot of calls, we help with utility bills. I'm sure a lot of people don't know we help with utility bills," Baldino said.

Certified Financial Planner Bruce Hagan says there are a number of reasons why many organizations are seeing a drop in giving.

One major reason is the tax law change that reduces the number of people who can itemize charitable deductions.

"There are some people that say, well if I can't get some sort of a tax benefit from this deduction, I may not do that," Hagan said.

Hagan says those concerned about their pension plans and social security benefits may also be giving less.

Then there are those who just have a load of responsibilities.

"People are somewhat hesitant to go overboard, especially if they know that come the first of the year, oh my gosh, I'm going to have all these bills from all these credit card charges that I made for Christmas," Hagan said.

One report says those who entered the workforce in the last decade or so aren't as focused on giving.

Hagan said that the good news is Americans are charitable at their core.

"Unless you've walked in somebody else's shoes or sat in my seat, you can't appreciate how great the need is and how difficult it is to help all the people who need help. It's disheartening because there are so many people out there that are struggling," Baldino said.

