Charlie Ward's daughter celebrates Good Friday with virtual viola performance for assisted living facility residents

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hope Ward, daughter of FSU legend Charlie Ward Jr., will play an online classical viola musical performance for residents at Centre Pointe Health & Rehabilitation as they celebrate Good Friday.

The Charlie Ward Family Foundation says the performance, which was originally scheduled to be done in-person at the facility, is part of Hope's Holiday Notes Community Music series.

The facility's activities coordinator will safely visit each of the 132 residents to share Hope's virtual performance via an iPad, according to the foundation. Additionally, the residents will receive greeting cards Hope collected.

“Hope’s heart and musical talents never cease to amaze us,” said Charlie Ward, Jr. “She is disciplined and committed to practicing all of her instruments routinely, and she understands the value of sharing her gifts. She continues to make her family very proud.”

The Good Friday performance will feature a selection of inspirational hymns like "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and classics like "Ave Maria" to help provide a sense of healing and human connection for the residents, the foundation says.

According to the foundation, Hope has performed for residents in assisted living centers since she was in the fourth grade. She created Hope's Holiday Notes in 2018 to spread holiday cheer year-round.

She has a benefit concert scheduled for Labor Day weekend to raise money for low-income minority sports programs.

Hope is an accomplished violist; she was recently selected for the 2020 Summer Sphinx Performance Academy at The Juilliard School in New York. The foundation says In 2019, she performed in the Itzach Perlman Super Strings program. Currently, she is the assistant principal violist for the Javacya Community Orchestra in Tallahassee.

Her talents aren't limited to the concert hall. Hope is a multi-sport athlete, like her father. She is currently the starting varsity goalie at Florida State University School. She has also medaled in track and field and played as a starter in softball, basketball and as a football placekicker.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.