Chattahoochee: One year after Hurricane Michael

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thursday, October 10, marks the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

The storm tore through Florida's panhandle and parts of South Georgia.

Blue tarps are still on roofs of in areas like Chattahoochee.

Over the past year, WCTV has reported on many stories if recovery after the storm.

"Michael. It was bad, very bad," said Gene Ezrareno.

He knows what 'bad' is. He went through Hurricane Andrew in South Florida in 1992.

Now living in Chattahoochee, he didn't expect the punch Hurricane Michael brought

"When the roof started pulling back, that's when it scared me. I don't too much get scared of too much anything."

"I've never been so scared in my life," said Annie Ruth Worley, Ezrareno's fiance.

Ezrareno and Worley, took shelter at a friend's house during the storm.

"There was an eight-year-old little girl. She was saying she didn't want to die. It broke my heart. All I could do was beg God to have mercy," Worley said.

The couple returned home to find a broken double pane window, holes in the roof, and a big pine tree fallen in their yard.

The two considered themselves lucky that it landed eleven feet from the house.

But, a year later, they feel their luck has run out.

"Can't get no help right now. It's bad," Ezrareno said.

They say they have tin to put on the roof, but no one to put it up for them.

It's disheartening for them to know there are many others in the area with the same issues and worse.

Ezrareno said, "There's a lot of older people around here that can't do nothing either. I feel sorry for other people. I can feel sorry for them and not feel sorry for them."

"The government needs to get off their butts and start helping people around here. That will make it a little better. Hurricane Michael's gonna be in people's minds forever." Worley said.

