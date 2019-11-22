Chattahoochee Police arrest man in connection to death at Chattahoochee inn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Chattahoochee Police Department says they, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, have arrested 37-year-old Danian Lamar Brown in connection to the death of Phyllis Kelley.

Kelley was found dead at the Relax Inn in Chattahoochee on October 24.

Officials say Brown was arrested earlier on Friday at the Gretna Police Department and was booked into the Gadsden County Jail without bond.

Brown is facing a second-degree murder charge.

CPD says GCSO, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Gretna Police Department helped with their investigation.