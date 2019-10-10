Chattahoochee couple year after Michael: 'We've lost hope'

By: Lanetra Bennett | Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Barbara and Roy Wilt say three huge trees fell on their house in Chattahoochee.

"They were all the way in the house. The water was running and everything," Barbara said.

"We spent that night putting tubes under where the trees had punched holes in the ceiling. Come on, let's empty these," Roy said.

The Wilts say Hurricane Michael also took a toll on their emotions and mental health.

"Both of us have fought a battle of depression for the whole year," Barbara said.

The house needs a new roof, and side wall, the ceiling leaks.

They say no one was able to help because it was too wet for equipment to get to the back yard, where trees are still down, or because of snakes seen in the overgrown lawn.

"Frustration because neither one of us are physically able to get out there anymore." Barbara said.

Roy said, "Here we are a year later and we still have the blue tarp. We still have damage to a room that we can't even use."

Roy is working two jobs.

"The more you try to save, the more expenses you get. We've got vehicle expenses right now we're trying to come up with the money for. Just things over and above every day living. Electric bills were sky high this summer. It's a real, real struggle," Barbara said.

Barbara says she's disabled with no disability or social security coming in.

"Everybody wants to charge and we just don't have the money," she said.

The landscaping and yard fence are destroyed. Their property's picnic table and creek are covered by weeds.

"It's probably one of the worst years I've ever had. I don't know if it'll ever look like it did. To me, that's disheartening," said Barbara.

