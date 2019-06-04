Chattahoochee residents hoping relief bill will provide post-storm relief

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Chattahoochee resident Nicole Dickson says the hurricane relief bill would be a relief.

"Thank you, Congress," she said. "Thank you."

Dickson says she's been patient since Hurricane Michael hit.

"Some of us are thankful because we've had homes to be taken from where the foundation was. We've had homes where roofs and everything have been knocked off," she said. "Yet still, I must say, God has looked over us."

The huge tree once towering over the Dickson family home fell the opposite direction in the storm.

"The fact that it fell the other way, I said, 'God, you're still good' because if it would've fell on the house, no home."

Dickson says about 15 trees in the back yard fell but were broken by the deck and mostly didn't land on the home.

City Manager Robert Presnell empathizes with residents because, he says, city government hasn't been able to help the many who are still in need.

"Damaged roofs. In some cases, the home is 50% destroyed," Presnell said. "Number one, we don't have the resources. Number two, the city's not allowed to make private repairs of that nature."

Dickson's roof was damaged, windows were knocked out and the foundation of the home was cracked and shifted.

"All of this cost money," she said.

Money she hopes will be finalized by the President.

"I do believe that he will sign the bill," she said. "If not, we may have to walk up to Washington and knock on the door."