Chattahoochee residents raise concerns about new State Hospital patients

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County community is worried about their safety, and new patients coming to Florida State Hospital.

A proposal from the Department of Children and Families is surfacing that would allow the hospital to house patients from South Florida. Residents are worried that the new patients could bring the coronavirus and devastate the community.

The NAACP Gadsden Branch is asking state agencies to reconsider. Branch President Sam Palmer says a lot of the people who live in the area are already particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, and bringing in patients from other communities, especially those in high risk areas, is not only going to jeopardize the safety of those working at the hospital, but everyone who lives in the community.

"If something develops here, that's here, then we should deal with that," Palmer said. "But don't bring it to us, because it will spread like wildfire."

State officials say right now this is just a proposal. The hospital is not housing patients in quarantine for coronavirus. The measure would allow Florida State Hospital to be used for housing patients awaiting admission to other hospitals.

Rep. Ramon Alexander (D-Tallahassee) says DCF, which runs the facility, is now just looking in to whether it would be plausible and affordable to do so. Alexander reiterated some of these concerns, asking the department to make the best decision that can keep Chattahoochee citizens safe.

The representative said in a statement, in part, "Chattahooche is a rural area of critical economic concern, with a population of 3,000, a high-risk vulnerable community who are very worried about a community spread of COVID-19. For several days, I have received a large volume of calls from Florida State Hospital employees and community residents on their apprehensions about not having sufficient supplies and equipment to prepare for or respond to the Coronavirus Disease outbreak at the facility or in the community. Many residents have serious medical conditions and family members who are at high risk of contracting the virus."

On Tuesday the NAACP requested a "cease and desist Order" by Governor Ron DeSantis for sending clients from other counties to Florida State Hospital.

Member and Gadsden County resident Marva Davis says the facility is not equipped to handle the extra patients, and neither is the community.

"We don't have the facilities, we don't have the equipment, and it is very very bad for them to bring other people here," Davis said. "First of all, we know that we're being told to stay at home. So we're saying, when it comes to patients, it should be a stay at home order for them, too."

A spokesperson from the Department of Children and Families did say that the state hospital is not equipped as a medical patient facility. They did confirm that no positive COVID-19 patients are being sent to the hospital, and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. We reached out to get more information about the proposal but did not hear back.

We reached out to the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners, but officials say all questions need to be answered through DCF.