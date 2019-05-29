Chattahoochee residents still struggling with hurricane relief, hoping funding comes soon

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some who have been impacted by Hurricane Michael have been trying to do what they can to recover, but it's been difficult. Some residents have, at least, had a little financial boost to cover the cost of repairs, while others have had none.

"I had to move all of my furniture out. It rains in here," said Debbie Atkins, who says her Chattahoochee home is still in shambles from Hurricane Michael. "It's just not right.

Atkins says she's been fighting to get FEMA assistance. Unsuccessfully.

"At this point now, I'm living in an unsafe environment because of holes in my ceilings and my living room and my dining room," she said.

Horace Holmes has been able to get some assistance. But, he says, "It wasn't enough."

Three trees fell on his house from the hurricane.

"I haven't been able to recover," he said.

Repairs have been costly.

"I need money to fix the inside where it blew the caulking out from the inside. I got to put all that back in," Holmes explained.

Tiesha Reed says her family is among the many waiting on hurricane relief funding.

"We got some elderly people who can't afford to fix their houses," Reed aid. "My grandma is one. She's 98-years-old and she needs her house repaired. My auntie, they need their house repaired. So, we need some money to come by here."

Residents are hoping the money comes soon.

"Hope?" Atkins said. "I pray they hurry up. There's no hope. I lost hope a long time ago."

Maybe that hope can be renewed once some official word finally comes down as to an agreement from lawmakers on federal relief funding.