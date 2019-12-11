Chicago salt truck slides on ice into Lake Michigan

Police say two Chicago Park District workers escaped safely after a salt truck slid on ice and into Lake Michigan.

Two Chicago park workers are OK after the truck they were using to salt a path slid into Lake Michigan on Wednesday. (Source: WGN/CNN)

The pickup truck was traveling on a Chicago lakefront path about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when it skidded sideways and slipped backward into the water on the city’s near North Side.

It slid halfway into the water before getting caught on a breakwall.

The two occupants were able to escape and crawl to safety. They both refused medical treatment.

The National Weather Service says light snow blanketed the Chicago area Wednesday morning with temperatures around 17 degrees.

