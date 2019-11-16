Child bicyclist hit and killed by car in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 16, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A child is dead after being hit by a car on SW 155 Street in Marion County.

The crash happening on Friday around 5:50 p.m.

The child was riding their bicycle with another bicyclist traveling west on SW 155 Street.

The driver was traveling east on the same street.

In an unlit area of SW 108 Avenue, the car hit the bicyclists and left the scene with out helping the victim.

The driver was located shortly after the incident and arrested.

The victim is identified as a 7-year-old child.

The driver of the car in the incident is identified as a 17-year-old male.

