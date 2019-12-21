Child dies in I-75 wreck in Lowndes County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 21, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) –

A young child died after a car accident on Interstate 75 Saturday, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

It happened around noon in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 26, north of Valdosta.

Sheriff Paulk told WCTV that the child was four or five years old. He said a total of four people were inside the single vehicle involved in the accident.

Georgia State Patrol was leading the investigation, according to Paulk.

One occupant was taken to a hospital via helicopter. The other two were taken to South Georgia Medical Center via ambulance. The crash affected southbound traffic in the area for about two hours, according to Sheriff Paulk.

