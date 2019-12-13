Child found along road a month before overheating incident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were familiar with the home where two small children were found unresponsive Tuesday, suffering body temperatures above 106 degrees.

A sheriff’s office incident report, obtained by WCTV through an open records request, shows deputies were called to the neighborhood on November 3 after one of the children was spotted walking down the road alone.

A driver passing by spotted the child and called 911 at about 11:45 a.m. The caller said the boy was wandering up and down the road near Aenon Church and Dome Level roads. The boy was not wearing shoes and did not speak well, according to the report.

Deputies searched the area, and found the parents at the home of Brittany Delgado and Pedro Alvarado on Dome Level Road. The parents advised the family was sleeping, when the boy woke up, unlocked the front door, and left. The incident report says it appeared to be accidental and there were no signs of abuse or neglect. Deputies advised the parents to change to a different lock or move it higher to prevent further incidents.

About five weeks later, emergency responders were called to the same home for a one year old and three year old found unresponsive. The children were suffering from heatstroke-like conditions, according to sheriff’s investigators, with temperatures of 106.5 degrees. The one year old died after being rushed to the hospital and the three year old was in critical condition at last report.

Their mother, 26-year old Brittany Delgado, and her boyfriend, 37-year old Pedro Alvarado, were charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

During the investigation, detectives found a space heater in the room where the children were found. The heater was unplugged but on the "high" setting. The temperature in the room, about 45 minutes after the children were found and the door was opened, was in the high 80's.

Both remain at the Leon County Detention Center.

