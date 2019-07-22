Child, pedestrian involved in Bainbridge accident

By: WALB News 10

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- A child and a pedestrian were involved in a Bainbridge accident, according to the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the city later said that a woman in a wheelchair and a 4-year-old child were in a crosswalk, attempting to cross Shotwell Street, when they collided with a vehicle whose driver didn’t see them crossing the road.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman in the wheelchair was not injured.

The scene was cleared around 2 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

