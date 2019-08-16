Baby pulled from hot car in Monticello

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — Monticello police were called to the Jefferson County Early Headstart in Monticello around 11 a.m. to save a baby stuck in a hot car.

Police said a 16-month-old baby was found unstrapped in a car seat in the backseat of a closed car. Emergency medical services personnel evaluated the baby and said they are OK.

"We're lucky," Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley said.

The child was a daycare attendee.

Police said they're investigating and working with the state's attorney's office. No arrests have been made yet.

