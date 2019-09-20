One injured after shooting on South Adams Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A person was injured after a Friday afternoon shooting in the 2800 block of South Adams Street, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Police responded to the call about the shooting around 3 p.m., and they found the victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. The person was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Police initially said around 4 p.m. the victim was in critical condition, but as of 4:40 p.m. they are OK.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police at 850-891-4200.

