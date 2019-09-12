Child struck by car in Moultrie

By: WALB News

September 12, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — A 6-year-old child who was riding a bike was hit by a car in a Moultrie neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Moultrie Police Department (MPD).

MPD says it happened in the 200 block of Creekside Way just after 7 p.m.

That’s within The Preserve Subdivision.

The child was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and the condition is listed as stable, as of late Thursday morning.

