Kids with special needs egg hunting at the Egg-traordinary Egg Hunt

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

It's an Easter Egg Hunt unlike any other. The City of Tallahassee, hosted their fourth annual Egg-traordinary Egg Hunt, specifically designed for children with special needs.

The event, having four different hunts. One for those with varying abilities, another for the visually impaired. On another court they had an egg hunt for those with walkers and wheelchairs. And the last one was for kids that preferred to hunt in a quiet and calm setting.

The hope, was that every child, regardless of needs or abilities, would be able to take part in the Easter fun.

For Tommy Werner, the Saturday morning egg hunt, was all about making his daughter Tarin, happy.

Werner says all he wants to see is, "Just some smiles. That's what it's all about just some smiles."

Tarin, who suffers from Retts syndrome, is now able to participate with others in the egg hunting fun.

Werner, who moved here with his family only a year ago, are excited to take part in the festivities, "Thought it might be cool to check it out, and hangout iwth the community a little bit and do an egg hunt."

An egg hunt that was specifically designed for children with special needs.

Allie Berham, the Special Events Supervisor for Leon County states, "For me its just such a sense of joy just to see them come out here and to see their faces light up when they don't feel different and they get to have fun and ply games and just feel like everybody else. It's very rewarding."

Also rewarding for parents to see their kids partake in a time old tradition, the way they want to.

Mother Mikayla Brown shares, "I think it speaks alot for our community and the city of Tallahassee just to recognize that these children are a part of the community and they need an event like this, it's just awesome."

Sarah Schiver, another mother agrees, "It was nice because he is not you know so much on the level of other kids his age. So for him to take his time, relax, enjoy," she says, laughing as her son, Jacob, starts speaking into the micrphone, "Enjoy getting the Easter eggs and just not feeling rushed or overpowered. So it was really nice that he could just enjoy it and actually spend that time, just enjoying the moment."

A moment these families, Berham says, will cherish forever, "Seeing the looks on the kids and the adults faces, that are just getting to have a fun day with their family."