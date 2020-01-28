By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Children's Day 2020 gets underway Tuesday morning at Florida's Capitol building.

The action-packed event is part of Florida's annual Children's Week, which kicks off on Tuesday, January 28.

Children's Week brings thousands to the Capitol each year, providing a platform for advocates to push children’s issues to the center stage for lawmakers.

WCTV, a proud sponsor of the event, will be live from the Capitol all throughout the morning and afternoon.

List of events happening on Tuesday:

8:30 - 10 a.m.: Children's Week Breakfast (in the Courtyard)10 - 11:30 a.m.: Teens Town Hall Meeting (Governor’s Cabinet Room)11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Children's Week Luncheon (in the Courtyard)12 - 12:30 p.m.: Children's Week Press Conference (in the Courtyard)

