Children’s pajamas recalled for violating flammability standards, posing burn risk to kids

Several children’s pajama sets and pants have been recalled for not meeting federal flammability standards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

Girls’ sets of unicorn, hedgehog, and snowflake pajamas have been recalled, as well as sports-themed pajama pants.

The girls’ pajama sets are made by The Company Store and are 100% cotton flannel. Those who purchased them should immediately take them away from children and contact the company for a full refund. The company is also attempting to contact all purchasers directly.

The football-themed pajama pants recalled also reportedly violate federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The commission says they pose a burn risk to children. The Prince of Sleep pajama pants are made of 100% micro polyester fleece. Consumers should contact the company for a full refund. This company is also contacting customers who bought the pants to let them know about the recall.

