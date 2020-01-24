Chiles, Mosely come together on pitch after coming together for Michael relief

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Competition and sportsmanship go hand in hand, but they're not always shown in quite the way it was shown by one Tallahassee team.

On Friday, two rivals met on the soccer pitch. While it was a competition on the turf, there was also heartfelt gratitude.

The Chiles High School varsity soccer team matched up against Mosley on Friday after lending the Dolphins a helping hand following Hurricane Michael.

Tommy Davis, Mosley's head coach, says the school had just installed a brand new equipment storage shed one week before Michael hit. After the storm, there was nothing left.

"Obviously, on the field, we are kind of opponents but off the field, it's really good to help another team," said Tag Lowery, Chiles captain.

"This is one of the biggest sportsmanship type things that I've seen someone step up and do, they raised quite a bit of money to help an opponent," Davis said.

Chiles raised more than $4,000 to help the hurricane stricken program get back on their feet.

"A lot of these kids wanted an outlet because of the devastation and this is their outlet," Davis said.

"I know the Mosley coach doesn't even have doors on his house at the moment, so there are still residents displaced," said Elizabeth Thompson, the president of the Chiles Boys Soccer Booster Board. "So, to be able to help them get back to what's normal for them, I know that means a lot."

Thompson came up with the idea after seeing how much the Mosley soccer program had lost, which was just about everything.

The money, according to Davis, is going to replace the equipment shed, goals, nets and soccer balls.

Something that moves a man on the opposite side of the field. Chiles JV Head Coach happens to be from Mosley's neck of the woods.

"Just having a soccer ball at your feet, a lot of these kids just love to have it and knowing we could give that to them is a great feeling," said Jason Clark.

The gesture of kindness, giving hope to people all around the field.

"It's just a really uplifting feeling, knowing we are able to help these other students play a sport they love," Lowery said.

The Mosley program still has a long way to go, but knows with the help of friends, they'll get there eventually.