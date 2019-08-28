Chiles soccer teams scoring some help for hurricane ravaged rival

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The Mosley High School soccer team is

still trying to regroup in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The storm ravaged its field and destroyed its gear.

The team is now getting some help from one of its on the field rivals.

Chiles High soccer players are trying to raise enough money to help Mosley buy thousands of dollars worth of equipment as they all get ready to re-take the field this season.

This time it's not about the fancy footwork or the back of the net. For the Chiles High soccer team right now, it's about helping others who love the game.

"If it happened to us, we'd want the same thing and that would really just feel amazing," Chiles soccer player Matt Reynolds said.

The boys and girls soccer teams are now raising money for their on field opponents, the Mosley Dolphins.

"It was absolutely insane, a life changing experience," Chiles High soccer player James Duggan said. "Houses, shopping centers destroyed..I can't imagine what those people went through."

The school, just outside Panama City, was walloped by Hurricane Michael last October. A video posted online by their boosters gives just a glimpse of the storm's impact: It destroyed their equipment shed and everything in it.

"It was like a bomb went off. It was completely leveled," Mosley Athletic Director Josh Vandergrift said.

Vandergrift says the team is still trying to put up a new fence, a new field house and restock.

"I mean you're looking at $40,000 or close to it just in soccer goals and soccer balls," he said as he tried to start tallying the loss.

The Chiles girls soccer coach gave us a look at their closet full of equipment. He showed us bins full of soccer balls, backpacks full of uniforms, crates of socks and a rack of winter jackets.

"When you start doing the math on that, it turns into a lot of money," Joe Ferris said.

The coaches and players here are now calling on the community to help them restock the Mosley soccer team and give them new hope for the season ahead.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for us to show them we care about them, we love them, and whatever we can do to support them," Chiles boys soccer coach Bryan Wilkinson said.

"I hope it gives them inspiration," Coach Ferris said. "People care and people haven't forgot about them and their struggles still matter."

"it's awesome to see that, you know, your rivals are still going to be there to help you get back to where you are and where you need to be," Mosley's Athletic Director Josh Vandergrift said.

The team is collecting money so Mosley can buy whatever it needs most.

There is a share night at the Wharf in Bannerman Crossing this Wednesday until 8:30 p.m. and another share night next Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Red Elephant on Kerry Forest Parkway.

The players say delivering that check to Mosley will be one of the highlights of their season.

