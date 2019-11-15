Former Chiles High teacher pleads no contest to soliciting student

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A former Chiles High School teacher pleaded no contest Wednesday to soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer or electronic device.

Casey O'Brien, 33, was placed on administrative leave several months before he was arrested on November 12, 2018, after he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a student.

As part of the plea agreement, the state attorney agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than four years for O'Brien.

In August 2018, The school investigated allegations of "inappropriate communications" O'Brien had with a student. O'Brien was a chemistry teacher at Chiles at the time.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, O'Brien exchanged pictures and videos with a male student on the mobile phone app Snapchat.

The student told detectives one of the videos showed O'Brien rubbing his penis on the outside of his pants. The victim also described other conversations where O'Brien would ask him to "lower the camera," and if he could "see his other tan lines."

O'Brien was charged with felony obscene communications, using a computer service to seduce a child.

O’Brien was ordered to have no contact with the victim, to stay away from all schools and has been barred from using the internet or social media.

