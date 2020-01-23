China closes off city of 11 million at epicenter of deadly virus outbreak to stop spread

China has closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush.

Chinese travelers are taking precautions such as wearing face masks to pretect themselves from a new coronavirus during travel for Lunar New Year. (Source: CNN)

Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in Wuhan were eerily quiet Thursday. Barriers blocked the entrance to the city’s train station, and the airport, ferries, subways and buses were also halted.

World Health Organization country representative Gauden Galea tells The Associated Press that closing off a city of that size to try to stem an outbreak is new to science and that it’s too early to gauge results. He commended the city’s health workers and said he found them optimistic but cautious.

The illness comes from a new coronavirus that experts say affects the respiratory tract and may be mutating.

The first cases were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, suggesting animal-to-human transmission, but the illness is now thought to also be spread between humans.

Typical symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache and fever, which can last a few days.

Officials have reported 571 cases in China and 17 deaths. All of the deaths have been in the area in and around Wuhan.

Other cases of the disease have been reported in Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea. One case was confirmed Thursday in Hong Kong after one was earlier confirmed in Macao. Most cases outside China were people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

The WHO put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency following a meeting Wednesday, instead asking its expert committee to continue for a second day.

Health officials in the U.S. said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who came into close contact with the traveler to China who became the first U.S. resident with the virus.

The man, identified as a Snohomish County, Washington, resident in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to the public.

The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he started feeling ill. He had traveled to China in November, flying home to Washington state Jan. 15 before the start of U.S. airport screening.

Many places in the U.S. and overseas have adopted screening measures at airports out of concern about a global outbreak similar to SARS, another coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003.

The SARS outbreak killed about 800 people, but it’s unknown yet if this new illness could be as bad.

Asian shares reversed early gains as health authorities around the world move to monitor and contain the virus. Stock benchmarks dropped in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.