China's first Costco opens, absolute chaos ensues

If you thought your local Costco was busy on Sunday mornings, it probably has nothing on this one.

China's first Costco opened, and workers couldn't get rotisserie chickens into customers' hands fast enough. (Source: CNN)

China's first Costco opened Tuesday morning to chaos - forcing the store to close early.

CNN reports the crowds overwhelmed workers and police at the newly opened Shanghai Costco.

Costco sent the following message to its members via a mobile alert:

"The store has been clogged up with crowds. To provide you with a better shopping experience, Costco will suspend business in the afternoon. Please don't come."

Police needed to come out to manage traffic jams around the store and restore order.

Officers asked people to remain "rational."

Customers waited up to three hours for parking spots.

Once they were allowed in, they were ready to shop. Video shows people rolling under the doors to the store before they could fully open.

Workers couldn't stock rotisserie chickens fast enough for the mass of shoppers eager to snatch them.

Costco's low prices appeal to the growing middle class in China, but sustainable success for the American chain overseas remains to be seen. It will have to compete with Chinese retailers like Alibaba and JD.com.

For those of us in the U.S. who've dined on those massive Costco pizza slices, churros and chicken bakes, we get it.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.