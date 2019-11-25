Christmas Connection now accepting donations

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Christmas Connection kicked off Monday.

It's celebrating 40 years of helping needy families in the Big Bend.

Donations are already coming into the warehouse off Pensacola Street near TCC.

Christmas Connection starting back in 1979 with just 25 families. These days, it's 500 or more.

It's all thanks to community donations and volunteers.

Folks can donate gifts, adopt a family, or volunteer at the warehouse.

The coordinator, Lisa Harvey, says toys, linens, and pots and pans are always big on wish lists.

"One of our families this year is a 96 year old woman. All she's asking for Christmas is a comforter and a batter for her wheelchair. So, it really makes us feel good to be able to support families in need like that." Harvey said.

New this year, donors can choose from a wish list on Amazon. The gift can be sent to the person ordering or directly to Christmas Connection.

All of the families for this year have already been selected. They're selected using recommendations from social workers.

