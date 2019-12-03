Christmas Connection now accepting gifts for families in need

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

This year, the group is trying to make it easy for folks who prefer to shop online by posting wish lists on Amazon for the families in need.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Christmas Connection is celebrating its 40th year of helping families in the Big Bend.

There are more than 500 families counting on the Christmas Connection to provide gifts, food and basic necessities this holiday season. The Christmas Connection counts on donations and volunteers to make it happen.

WCTV features the needs and wish lists of five families each year to showcase the variety and depth of need in our community.

The Christmas Connection warehouse is now open seven days a week. It’s located on the edge of TCC’s campus at 3969 W. Century Park Circle and it’s open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

This year, we are sharing the stories of a family trying to regroup after Hurricane Michael, two families with parents injured or killed in car accidents, an elderly woman trying to care for her disabled son and a U.S. Marine in need of some holiday cheer.

People can drop off items on the family wish lists, adopt a family or choose an item from the Christmas Connection’s Amazon Wish List and have it sent directly to the warehouse. Each family also receives a bag of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

For more information you can visit the Christmas Connection website www.thechristmasconnection.org or call the donation center at 850-665-3852.

Case 426 — Jefferson County

A woman who lost her husband and her home to Hurricane Michael is now trying to get back on her feet and take care of her three small children, ages 3, 4 and 5.

The family has lived in five counties since the storm, trying to find stable housing and employment. The mother now lives in Jefferson County and has a part time job, but needs help providing gifts and clothes for her children this holiday season.

Wish list:

Daughter, 3 years old



Baby doll



Tea set



Pants, shirts, dresses (girls size 6)



Underwear (girls size 5T)



Shoes (girls size 10) Son, 4 years old



Bicycle



Monster trucks



Pants, shirts (boys size 6)



Underwear (boys size 5T)



Shoes (boys size 11) Daughter, 5 years old



LOL dolls



Vamperina dolls



Books



Pants, shirts (girls size 8 slim)



Underwear (girls size 7)



Shoes (girls size 2) Mother, age 30



King size comforter



Winter coat (women’s size XL)



Pants, shirts, underwear (women’s 14/large)



Underwear (women’s size large)



Shoes (women’s size 10) Case 233 — Madison County A disabled U.S. Marine lives in an assisted living facility in Madison. His children do not live nearby, and he rarely sees his family. The 61 year-old-man suffered a brain injury in a military accident. He does have a roommate, but he too rarely gets visitors. Wish list 61-year-old man



Gold watch



Belt (men’s size 40)



Military style boots (men’s size 11 wide)



Pajamas (men’s large)



Slippers (men’s size 11 wide)



Pants, shirts (men’s size 38x38, large)



Underwear (men’s large)



Socks (men’s size 11 wide)



Toiletries (deodorant, soap, shampoo etc.) 67-year-old man



Acoustic guitar



Books



Gloves



Leather belt (size 38)



Windbreaker (zip up, no hood, men’s size large)



Pants, shirts (men’s size 36x30, large)



Underwear (men’s medium)



Shoes, socks (men’s size 11 wide) Case 68 — Leon County A Tallahassee family is struggling to rebound from a car accident on Easter Sunday in which both parents were injured. The father only recently recovered enough to work part time and is awaiting another surgery. The grandmother has moved in to try to help care for the couple’s two children. Wish list



Towels, wash cloths



Sheets (2 twin, 1 king)



Toiletries Daughter, 6 years old



Baby doll



LOL Surprise dolls



Girls’ wooden vanity



Pants, shirts (girls size 10, large)



Underwear (girls size 10)



Shoes, socks (girls size 1) Son, 7 years old



Remote control toy



Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage



Pokemon toys



Pants, shirts (boys 12 husky, 12/14)



Underwear (boys large)



Shoes, socks (boys size 5) Mother, 31 years old



Jewelry



Makeup



Gift cards



Pants, shirts (women’s size 24, 1XL)



Underwear, bras (women’s size 13, 44C)



Shoes, socks (women’s size 13) Father, 38 years old



Fishing pole and gear



Weed eater



Pants, shirts (men’s 34x30, men’s medium)



Underwear (men’s medium)



Shoes, socks (men’s 10 ½) Grandmother, 62 years old



Foot bath



Bath and beauty products



Gift cards



Pants, shirts (misses size 12, medium)



Underwear (women’s size 7)



Shoes, socks (women’s size 8 ½) Case 93 — Wakulla County An 83-year-old woman from Crawfordville is struggling to pay the bills and take care of her disabled son. The son, 61, is deaf and suffers from a heart condition and kidney disease. The woman can barely make ends meet as she pays medical co-pays for her son and travels back and forth for doctor visits. They are asking for food, toiletries and basic necessities for Christmas. WISH LIST:



Pots and pans



Queen size comforters (2)



Queen size sheet sets (2) Mother, 83 years old



Nightgowns, robes (women’s size large)



Slippers (women’s size 10) Son, 61 years old



Jeans (men’s size 40 medium)



Flannel shirts (men’s XL)



T-shirts (men’s XL)



Underwear (men’s large)



Slippers (men’s size 13) Case 281 — Gadsden County A Gadsden County woman is struggling to pay the bills and provide for her five children after her husband was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017. She was seven months pregnant at the time. The woman was a stay-at-home mom and is now trying to pay off a mortgage, car notes and her husband’s final expenses. She continues to take out loans to try to pay her bills and keep her two oldest children enrolled in college. Wish list:



Pots and pans



Cookware Mother, 38 years old



Visa gift cards



Pants, shirts (women’s size 14/large)



Underwear (women’s size 14)



Shoes (women’s 8 ½) Daughter, 20 years old



Game system



Tablet



Pants, shirts (juniors size 5/small)



Underwear (women’s small)



Shoes (women’s size 6) Daughter, 18 years old



Jewelry



Popular sneakers (women’s size 9)



Pants, shirts (juniors size 9/small)



Underwear (women’s size 8) Daughter, 11 years old



Bicycle



Pants, shirts (juniors size 5)



Underwear (juniors size 5)



Shoes (women’s size 6) Daughter, 2 years old



Bicycle with training wheels



Pants, shirts (toddler size 4T)



Underwear (4T) Grandson, 3 months old



Children’s learning toys



Pants, shirts (infant size 3-6 months)



Diapers

