Church holds park and pray vigil at Suwannee nursing home

April 10, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- Community members held a park and pray vigil at Suwannee Health and Rehab Center Wednesday evening to show their support as the facility battles an internal outbreak of COVID-19.

"We're here to pray...to pray for the healthcare workers, to pray for the residents, to pray for our country really, for everybody," organizer and lead pastor of The Orchard Community Church Eddie Blalock said.

Vehicles filed in one-by-one to provide unspoken messages of support to the health center.

"They're having a hard time here, and we want them to know that they're loved and cared for," Live Oak resident Michael Smith said.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis confirms the COVID-19 outbreak at the Suwannee Health and Rehab Center is traced back to a staff member.

"They have traced the positive cases back to an employee who has been working directly with the residents," DeSantis said.

He announces 30 of the 51 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the facility are staff members. The other 21 are residents. And more test results are still pending.

The pandemic has force the center's doors closed to visitors leaving residents inside unable to connect with family and friends for weeks.

The event was organized by The Orchard Community Church where a few patients attended regularly.

"I think it shows them encouragement that just because they're in a facility that they're not forgotten, that people do remember them and that the community does hope that they get better and that their life returns to normal," Sergeant Brian Barrs with the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said.

The group prayed individually for thirty minutes with their car lights flashing followed by a group prayer led by pastor Blalock and then a cluster of sounding horns.

So, if patients were not able to access a window to see, they could hear.

"I know that it means a lot to them. Not being on the inside, but I know," Blalock said.

The group prayer brought several healthcare workers to tears.

"We realize the danger that they're finding themselves in everyday, and we just want them to know that their community - their church - supports them, loves them, and we're praying for them," Blalock said.

Sergeant Barrs joined the group in prayer and showed his appreciation for the staff.

"This facility with its workers and everything, they provide such a huge asset to our community, taking care of the majority of the older population, and it's just, it means a lot to be able to come out and show that we support them and to thank them for what they do for us," he said.

Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation officials still refuse to comment. They told WCTV they would meet with our staff Wednesday but did not show up.

The Florida Department of Health sent a strike team to the facility on Friday.

