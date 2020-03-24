Churches in Tallahassee live stream services during coronavirus outbreak

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24th, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --The coronavirus is impacting so many daily activities, including religious services. As large gatherings are discouraged, several churches are now moving online.

Even though church doors are closed, their electronic entrances have never opened wider. Parishes in Tallahassee have started live streaming their services on the internet.

The Bishop in residence at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Robert Duncan, said, "We've tried to live stream worship in the tradition that people are used to with glorious music and with liturgy from the prayer book.”

St. Peter's Anglican Church live streamed their church services last Wednesday and Sunday with 1,500 people logging on Wednesday and more than 900 people watching remotely on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled to be able to be of use. We pray that we can be through all of this time no matter what happens and how difficult it gets," Duncan explained

Celebration Baptist Church's services have been online since 2012. However, they've never had to stream their service to all their parishioners.

Pastor Warren Halstrom said, "It's like staying connected to church, and that's what we're hearing. Of course our viewership has gone through the roof and we're reaching people we've never reached before through Facebook live and we're glad we're able to provide that and people are responding well."

Staying spiritually connected despite social distancing.

More churches across our area are moving to live stream services.

To find out more you can check your church's website or give them a call for more information.