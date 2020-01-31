Circuit Judge James Hankinson announces retirement

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Circuit Court Judge James Hankinson sent a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing he is stepping down effective June 30.

Hankinson has been on the bench for 18 years and has presided over some of the circuit's most high profile cases.

Hankinson is presiding over the ongoing Dan Markel murder case, and the upcoming April 2020 re-trial of Katherine Magbanua could be one of his last big cases.

Hankinson also presided over the recent murder trials of Denise Williams and Henry Segura. He is perhaps best known for presiding over the trial of serial killer Gary Hilton, who was ultimately sentenced to death.

