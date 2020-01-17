Cirque du Soleil's OVO show visits Tallahassee

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 17, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- One of the largest contemporary circus in the world makes its return to Tallahassee. The Cirque du Soleil OVO show is performing at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center from Friday, January 17th to Sunday, January 19th.

OVO has toured around North America, Europe and South America since April 2016 and come to Tallahassee as their first stop on their 16-week tour.

There are 101 people on staff for the OVO, with 56 of them being the artists performing and everyone else is the supporting behind the scenes staff. The artists and team members are from all around the world and together the group speaks about 20 different languages.

The performers are similar to Olympic athletes in terms of how they train and manage their bodies to keep them in tip-top shape. The artists say they know that they might make it look easy but what they do takes years of practice and training.

"It takes years of practice to get to where we got to," said English Aerialist Beth Williams. "..But if they have any inclination to learn they should absolutely do it, it's really fun!"

They pushed their bodies to the limit each week in a new city on multiple shows for up to 16 weeks at a time. Needless to say, the body takes a toll.

"We work with our bodies so, it is quite the hustle," said Brazilian aerialist Martin Alves. "We need to be clever enough to do release training on the muscles, we need to do massages, we have physical therapist so we need to be quite intelligent in how we train because it's quite tough on the body as well."

If you would like to buy tickets to see these athletes in action you can click here

