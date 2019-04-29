Citizen Advisory Committee considers operational changes to the CRA

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Changes to the Community Redevelopment Agency, a status report of current projects and a new redevelopment plan are on the agenda for Monday's Greater Frenchtown Southside Redevelopment CRA Citizen Advisory meeting.

The Citizen Advisory Committee to the CRA begins at 6:00 p.m. and will look into how the CRA operates.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow created a list of possible changes and sent the to Deputy City Manager Wayne Tedder.

Tedder told WCTV over the phone, the goal of the proposed changes are, "To ensure the CRA is fulfilling its duties and requirements."

Those changes were scheduled to be discussed and commented upon by the CAC.

Last year, Leon County removed itself from the CRA, and the downtown CRA is being dismantled.

The agency also came under scrutiny because of the FBI investigation over development deals.

The CRA Executive Director, Roxanne Manning, was let go earlier in April.

Matlow's suggestions include expanding membership of the CRA to include two non-elected representatives from within the district.

This recommendation is designed to give the board a better perspective on what is needed.

Another suggestions is that the Executive Director report directly to the CRA board, rather than the City Manager.

The suggestions also include rotating the chair and vice chair positions, using a process similar to the CRTPA and Blueprint.

The Citizen Advisory Committee will also discuss changing the Minority, Women, and Small Business Enterprise (MWSBE) participation from a goal to a requirement.

At the Monday night meeting, the CAC is also scheduled to discuss the Greater Frenchtown Southside (GFS) Redevelopment Plan.

The original plan is almost 20 years old, dating back to 2000.

The CRA began gathering input in 2014.

The original plan started with seven goals, and residents in the Frenchtown and Southside area added five more.

The CRA hopes to adopt the new 12 goal plan by the end of this year.

The first new goal is to increase neighborhood safety. The second is enhancing and promoting existing infrastructure.

The third is promoting a healthy community.

Residents in this area also want to emphasize the historical significance of their Tallahassee neighborhoods as the fourth new goal.

Lastly, the fifth new goal involves supporting art and entertainment opportunities.

"Neighborhood beautification has been really important to them," said Sherri Curtis, the Principal Planner with the CRA. "It helped to spur some of the neighborhood plans that you see coming forth right now that incorporates neighborhood beautification."

The status report on the consent agenda includes not only a look at projects currently in progress, but also a look at the Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan and the Frenchtown Placemaking Plan.

There should be more opportunities for community input.

The CRA and CAC will finalize a schedule for two more community workshops, possibly in June of 2019.